Concern grows as King Charles reduces public engagements amid illness
What's the story
King Charles's absence from the Royal Ballet School's 100th anniversary celebrations has sparked concern in London society. The 77-year-old monarch, who has been battling cancer, missed the event despite being its official patron, revealed Page Six. His absence has led to speculation that his official calendar is being quietly reduced and some events are being rearranged for other royal family members to attend.
Health update
Charles attended other high-profile events earlier this year
Earlier this year, Charles attended several high-profile events including the Zoological Society of London's 200th anniversary on July 9, plus official trips to Washington, DC, and Bermuda in early May.
However, his absence from the Royal Ballet School's anniversary celebrations has raised eyebrows.
The event was attended by former Prime Minister Sir John Major and other ballet luminaries.
Cancer battle
Cancer diagnosis and its impact on royal engagements
Buckingham Palace announced on February 5, 2024, that Charles was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
The specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, and he is still undergoing treatment for it.
His public appearances are usually scheduled years in advance, but some events he committed to months ago are now being rearranged.
Family support
Royal family members stepping in for Charles
The royal family is now stepping in to fill the gaps left by Charles's absence.
Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate are among those taking over some of his commitments.
Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of Princess Margaret and president of both the Royal Ballet School and Birmingham Royal Ballet, represented Charles at the ballet event.