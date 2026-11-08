Lahore's Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi reopens for worship after 79 years

After being closed for 79 years since the 1947 Partition, Lahore's Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib has finally reopened for worship.

The reopening brought together Sikh community members and officials, including Pakistan's Punjab Minorities Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, to celebrate this special moment at a site honoring Guru Hargobind Sahib, known for standing up against oppression.