Lahore's Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi reopens for worship after 79 years
After being closed for 79 years since the 1947 Partition, Lahore's Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib has finally reopened for worship.
The reopening brought together Sikh community members and officials, including Pakistan's Punjab Minorities Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, to celebrate this special moment at a site honoring Guru Hargobind Sahib, known for standing up against oppression.
Pakistan restoring over 50 Sikh gurdwaras
This isn't just about one building: Pakistan is working to restore over 50 Sikh gurdwaras across the country.
The goal: upgrade facilities while keeping their historical roots intact.
Fun fact: this gurdwara started as Bhai Jiwan's house before becoming a shrine after hosting Guru Hargobind, and it's also connected to Bhai Bidhi Chand, a key figure in Sikh history.