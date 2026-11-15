Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar shifted to new hideouts in Pakistan
What's the story
Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, two notorious terrorists behind major attacks in India, have been shifted to new hideouts in Pakistan. According to intelligence sources cited by NDTV, the leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are now housed in heavily guarded safe houses under the protection of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The move comes amid fears of "unknown gunmen."
New hideouts
Saeed has stopped meeting members in person
Saeed has been moved from Johar Town in Lahore to the Garrison Ground area of Rawalpindi, close to the Pakistan Army headquarters.
On the other hand, Azhar has been shifted to a safe house in Nawabshah, Sindh province.
Saeed has now stopped meeting his members in person and is only communicating through audio messages, while Azhar is in touch only with a select group, which includes some top commanders.
Security fears
Relocations due to fears of fresh Indian military action
The relocations are reportedly due to fears within the ISI of fresh Indian military action and attacks by unidentified gunmen.
These attacks have killed several anti-India militants in Pakistan in recent months.
The move comes more than a year after India carried out "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, 2025, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Targeted strikes
'Operation Sindoor' targeted Jaish's Bahawalpur complex
"Operation Sindoor" included strikes on Jaish's Markaz Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur and Lashkar's headquarters at Muridke.
The Bahawalpur facility was extensively damaged, leaving Jaish struggling to reorganize.
Despite Pakistan's claims that Saeed is serving a prison sentence for terror financing at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, intelligence sources dispute this account.
Official claims
Pakistan lists Azhar as a fugitive
Pakistan officially lists Azhar as a fugitive.
Saeed is said to be serving a 78-year sentence for terror financing, while Azhar's reward for information leading to his arrest was raised by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency in September 2026.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed the announcement as a publicity exercise, demanding concrete action against terrorism.