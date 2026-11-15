Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar shifted to new hideouts in Pakistan

Saeed has been moved from Johar Town in Lahore to the Garrison Ground area of Rawalpindi, close to the Pakistan Army headquarters.

On the other hand, Azhar has been shifted to a safe house in Nawabshah, Sindh province.

Saeed has now stopped meeting his members in person and is only communicating through audio messages, while Azhar is in touch only with a select group, which includes some top commanders.