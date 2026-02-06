'Leave Iran immediately': US warns citizens amid escalating security crisis

The virtual United States Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory asking American citizens to leave the country immediately. The embassy cited increasing tensions and warned of heightened security measures, road closures, internet disruptions, and flight cancellations. The advisory said, "Leave Iran now." It also advised US citizens to expect continued internet outages and suggested considering land routes to Armenia or Turkey if safe.

Safety measures Monitor local media for breaking news The advisory asked US citizens to avoid demonstrations and keep a low profile. They were also advised to monitor local media for breaking news and adjust plans accordingly. The embassy urged maintaining communication with family and friends about their status. US citizens were encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for the latest security updates in Iran.

Passport advisory Must exit on Iranian passports The advisory also warned that US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on their Iranian passports as the Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality. It emphasized that showing a US passport can lead to questioning, arrest, and detention by Iranian authorities. The embassy advised applying for a valid US passport at the nearest embassy or consulate after leaving Iran if needed.

