'Leave Iran immediately': US warns citizens amid escalating security crisis
What's the story
The virtual United States Embassy in Iran has issued an advisory asking American citizens to leave the country immediately. The embassy cited increasing tensions and warned of heightened security measures, road closures, internet disruptions, and flight cancellations. The advisory said, "Leave Iran now." It also advised US citizens to expect continued internet outages and suggested considering land routes to Armenia or Turkey if safe.
Safety measures
Monitor local media for breaking news
The advisory asked US citizens to avoid demonstrations and keep a low profile. They were also advised to monitor local media for breaking news and adjust plans accordingly. The embassy urged maintaining communication with family and friends about their status. US citizens were encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for the latest security updates in Iran.
Passport advisory
Must exit on Iranian passports
The advisory also warned that US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on their Iranian passports as the Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality. It emphasized that showing a US passport can lead to questioning, arrest, and detention by Iranian authorities. The embassy advised applying for a valid US passport at the nearest embassy or consulate after leaving Iran if needed.
Departure warning
US government cannot guarantee safety
The advisory warned that the US government cannot guarantee safety during departure through certain options. It advised leaving only if it is safe to do so. The embassy provided information about land borders open for US citizens entering Armenia and Turkiye from Iran. However, it also mentioned that Azerbaijan's land borders are closed to routine traffic, but entry can be requested with prior approval from the Government of Azerbaijan through the US Embassy in Baku.