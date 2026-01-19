Did Jeff Bezos's ex-wife donate to a terror group?

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos , is facing scrutiny over her charitable donations. Among her contributions exceeding $26 billion since 2020, some of the funds have gone to the Solidaire Network. The organization has been under FBI and US Congressional investigations for its alleged ties with terror group Hamas .

Funding scrutiny Solidaire Network's controversial affiliations The Solidaire Network, which Scott's philanthropic organization Yield Giving donated to in 2021 and 2022, has been accused of funding organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine. Both these groups are under investigation by the US House and Senate for allegedly working with Hamas to organize anti-Israel protests across the United States.

Investigation request Congressional concerns over pro-Hamas funding The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has raised alarms that groups spreading pro-Hamas messaging could be getting funds from the sources linked to Hamas or other terrorist organizations. The committee's letter, dated May 29, 2024, was sent to Osama Abuirshaid, the Executive Director of AMP. It expressed particular concern over the organizations engaging in illegal activities at institutions of higher education, possibly receiving funding or other support from foreign or domestic sources supporting the aims of Hamas.

