'They irritate me': Macron slams Trump over France protest comments
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed United States President Donald Trump for his "as unacceptable as they are stupid" comments on the unrest in France. The protests, which started last month with students protesting deplorable school conditions, have since escalated to take in a broader range of concerns, like rising costs of living and declining public services. Responding to a reporter's question about whether he was referring to Trump, Macron said, "Among others," likely referring to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
False accusations
Claims of France being overrun by migrants, Islamists are false
Macron has also dismissed Trump's claims that France is being overrun by migrants and Islamists.
He called these allegations "completely false" and pointed to AI-generated images depicting non-existent scenes in France.
'We've had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false," Macron said on Wednesday during a tour of Arab states in the Persian Gulf region.
Political exploitation
Foreign leaders using France's social climate for political agendas: Macron
Macron also slammed foreign leaders who are using France's social climate for their own political agendas.
He said these leaders don't love his country and are repeating AI-generated content or spreading narratives that certain circles are trying to promote about what happened in France.
"The fact is, all the people who are speaking ill of our country right now are people who don't love our country. And those people irritate me," he said.
Official clarification
French foreign minister offers to clarify situation
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has offered to clarify the situation to concerned countries.
He said his office could provide necessary clarification "to help them avoid spreading or amplifying false information and making baseless claims on social media."
French authorities have imposed localized curfews and promised a "massive" police presence for fresh protests expected on Saturday, as they face mounting pressure to quell the worst riots in years.
Comments
What Trump, Netanyahu said
On Monday, Trump claimed that France was being "Conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity" and "the Western civilization itself."
He even suggested closing the borders and taking control "before it is too late!"
Israeli PM Netanyahu had also repeated a similar charge, saying France is confronting an "invasion of extremist Islam."
"Fight back, do not pursue a policy of appeasement — fight against the extremists."