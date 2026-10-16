Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell Productions downsizes amid Hollywood struggles
What's the story
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions has reportedly downsized its staff. As per Page Six, the company, which was launched in 2020 after the couple stepped back from royal duties, is now left with a handful of employees at its Los Angeles office. This move comes as their Hollywood ventures continue to face challenges, including strained relations with Netflix.
Project challenges
Staffing cuts affected production crews working on ongoing projects
The staffing cuts affected production crews working on projects like With Love, Meghan and Harry & Meghan.
However, they did not affect full-time employees of Archewell Productions.
Their Netflix partnership has reportedly been strained by behind-the-scenes tensions and questions over project performance.
Reports suggest that Archewell Productions has struggled to deliver successful programming, straining its relationship with the streaming giant.
Charity cuts
Previous cuts at Archewell Philanthropies
These staffing reductions come after previous cuts at their charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies.
In December 2025, three employees were let go as part of a restructuring process to reduce operating costs.
Despite these challenges, the couple has been spending more time in the United Kingdom after moving from their Montecito estate in California.
UK return
Harry and Markle's recent UK move
Harry and Markle recently moved back to the UK.
However, they continue to pursue business opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic.
Their first official joint outing since returning to the UK was in Nottingham, the same city where they made their first outing back in 2017, four days after getting engaged.