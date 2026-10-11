Meghan Markle, Malala Yousafzai join forces for girls' education
What's the story
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed the purpose of her high-profile meeting with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. The two met at London's Claridge's hotel on October 7. On Sunday, Markle's brand, As Ever, shared photos from their afternoon tea and announced a partnership with the Malala Fund.
Fundraising initiative
Partnership will benefit young girls
The announcement was made on International Day of the Girl.
Markle and Yousafzai said in a statement, "When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this."
"This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education."
Education advocacy
Malala Fund works to provide education to girls
The Malala Fund, founded by Yousafzai in 2013, aims to provide free and quality education for all girls. It works in several countries including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
Markle and Yousafzai previously collaborated on a virtual event for International Day of the Girl in 2020 where they discussed educational barriers for young women.
Royal return
Markle's 1st public appearance after returning to the UK
The meeting with Yousafzai was Markle's first major public appearance since she and Prince Harry returned to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake their first joint engagements in the UK next week.
They are expected to visit Community Recording Studio in Nottingham on Thursday before attending events at Himmah Food Bank and Epic Partners.
Holiday plans
Sussexes may spend Christmas with Markle's mother?
Reports also suggest that the Sussexes may spend Christmas with Markle's mother Doria Ragland instead of attending the royal family gathering at Sandringham.
This comes as they continue to settle back into life in the UK after their summer return.