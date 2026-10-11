Meghan Markle, Malala Yousafzai join forces for girls' education

The announcement was made on International Day of the Girl.

Markle and Yousafzai said in a statement, "When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this."

"This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education."