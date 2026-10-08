Meghan Markle dines with Malala in first London appearance
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently spotted in London with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. The two were seen dining at the famed hotel Claridge's in Mayfair on Wednesday (local time). This is Markle's first prominent public sighting in London since she and her husband Prince Harry returned to Britain with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet last month.
Education advocacy
Markle, Yousafzai have worked together for girls' education
Markle and Yousafzai have a history of working together for girls' education.
In October 2020, they participated in a virtual event for International Day of the Girl.
After the event, Yousafzai had said, "Meghan and I are on the same page: we both believe that when girls have access to education, everyone wins."
Public appearances
Sussexes have been seen at various places since their arrival
The Sussexes have been spotted at various places since their return to Britain. On October 2, they were seen entering the Falkland Arms pub in the Cotswolds.
An insider said they were treated like any other guests and received a warm welcome.
Before this, Markle was seen with friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi at The Three Horseshoes pub near Burford on September 21.
Future plans
Prince Harry-Markle want to spend more time in UK
The Sussexes are back in Britain for an extended stay but still have their home in Montecito, California.
A source close to Prince Harry told PEOPLE that they want to spend more time in the UK and give their children opportunities here.
"Step by step, they want to be in the UK," the source said.
The kids have been admitted to a new school in the UK, as well.