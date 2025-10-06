Move Gaza talks fast or 'massive bloodshed will follow': Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has urged negotiators to "move fast" ahead of Monday's peace talks for Gaza, warning that "massive bloodshed will follow" if they don't progress quickly. Egypt is set to host the talks between Israel and Hamas , with an Israeli delegation headed by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer attending. US envoy Steve Witkoff is also expected to participate in these discussions.

Key issues Netanyahu anticipates hostages release announcement soon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he hopes to announce the release of hostages held in Gaza "in the coming days." Hamas has also announced its intention to return all remaining hostages, both dead and alive. The first phase of Trump's peace plan involves releasing hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. However, disarmament and demobilization of Hamas remain contentious points in future negotiations.

Global backing Global support for immediate ceasefire grows The international community is increasingly backing calls for an immediate ceasefire. Pope Leo has called for a permanent ceasefire, while foreign ministers of eight Muslim-majority countries have urged negotiations to end hostilities. Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian confirmed that some bombings have stopped but no formal ceasefire is in place yet. Strikes were reported over the weekend, killing at least eight people on Sunday alone.

Continued conflict Israeli military has currently covered approximately 80% of the enclave The first phase focuses on the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian detainees. A Palestinian official close to the talks told Reuters that progress in the Cairo talks will heavily depend on whether Hamas agrees to Washington's withdrawal map. The Israeli military has currently covered approximately 80% of the enclave, which it refers to as a "dangerous combat zone."