Musk says Trump restricted Ukraine's access to Starlink internet
What's the story
Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, has clarified that the US government was responsible for restricting Ukraine's access to Starshield (Starlink version for governments) satellite internet services. Responding to former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's post about restoring Starlink connectivity "at speeds of up to 160km/h," Musk said "Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government."
Service distinction
Musk clarifies on Starshield systems
Musk emphasized that any limitations on speed or usage of the Starshield system are determined by the US military and, ultimately, the President of the United States.
He differentiated between Starshield, which is a military version of Starlink provided to the US military, and the commercial Starlink network.
Musk reiterated that SpaceX does not use either service for offensive purposes.
Access issues
Ukraine confirms restricted access to Starlink
Ukraine has confirmed that its access to Starshield was restricted, a move it has linked to the understanding reached between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week.
This was further echoed by Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who said "obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is associated with the current political situation."
Political implications
Trump's strategy against Ukraine
The restriction on Starshield access is part of Trump's larger strategy against Ukraine.
As American voters express outrage over the rising cost-of-living crisis, Trump has been using Ukraine as a political punching bag.
He has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure for record-high diesel prices and called for Zelenskyy's ouster after the latter refused to stop such strikes without a reciprocal commitment from Putin.
Political participation
Musk aligns with MAGA movement's regime-change agenda
Musk has also joined calls for Zelenskyy's ouster and has been a key player in the MAGA movement's regime-change agenda in Europe.
According to The New York Times, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner suggested to Ukrainian negotiators during a meeting last week that the US could stop intelligence sharing if Zelenskyy refused to comply with Trump's demands.
Operational impact
Impact of Starshield restrictions on Ukraine's military operations
The sudden Starshield restrictions have disrupted military-grade satellite terminals used to guide Ukrainian drones for attack missions and air defenses.
The limitations were affecting drone operations even at speeds considerably below the imposed threshold of 160km per hour.
This has complicated communications, interrupted drone guidance, and reduced the ability of military units to coordinate activities across the battlefield.