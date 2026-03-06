Nepal election: Rapper-politician Balendra Shah's RSP leads in initial counting

Diplomatic stance

India closely monitoring election results

Around 60% of Nepal's 19 million eligible voters had cast their votes on Thursday for elections to the House of Representatives Over 3,400 candidates from 65 parties have contested these elections, and India is closely monitoring the results. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has "consistently supported peace, progress, and stability in Nepal." He added that India looks forward to working with the new government to strengthen ties between the two countries.