Nepal election: Rapper-politician Balendra Shah's RSP leads in initial counting
What's the story
Nepal is currently counting votes for its first general elections since the 2025 protests that ousted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by former Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, is leading with 30 seats and has secured victory in one. Meanwhile, Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and the Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress are ahead in three seats each. Three-time PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who heads the Nepali Communist Party, is leading from Rukum East.
Diplomatic stance
India closely monitoring election results
Around 60% of Nepal's 19 million eligible voters had cast their votes on Thursday for elections to the House of Representatives Over 3,400 candidates from 65 parties have contested these elections, and India is closely monitoring the results. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has "consistently supported peace, progress, and stability in Nepal." He added that India looks forward to working with the new government to strengthen ties between the two countries.
Trends
Shah leads veteran Oli
According to trends cited by NDTV, Shah is currently leading 74-year-old Oli in the Jhapa constituency. Popularly known as Balen, Shah's rallies have drawn large crowds, with the youth showing a particular affinity. The 35-year-old joined the RSP, led by former TV host-turned politician, Rabi Lamichhane, in December 2025. Shah was reported as being an instrumental force in forming the interim government of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to oversee the vote.