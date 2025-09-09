Nepal lifts social media ban after 19 killed in protests
What's the story
Nepal has lifted its controversial ban on social media platforms, a decision that comes after widespread protests and clashes with police. The unrest, which left at least 19 people dead and around 400 injured, was sparked by the government's move to block access to 26 "unregistered platforms" including Facebook and YouTube. The ban was initially justified as a measure against fake news and hate speech but was widely criticized as censorship.
Protest motives
Youth discontent over economic issues and corruption
The protests were not just about the social media ban, but also reflected a broader discontent among the youth over dwindling economic prospects and rampant corruption. "All the Nepali citizens are fed up with corruption. Every youth is going outside the country. So, we want to protect our youth and make the country's economy better," one protester told Reuters.
Resignation
Home Minister resigns over deaths
In the wake of the violence, Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lal Lekhak has resigned from his post. He took moral responsibility for the deaths during a meeting with party leaders on Monday evening. "There was a huge loss of human lives in today's protest. I have to take moral responsibility for that, and I will not sit in the post on moral grounds," Lekhak told OnlineKhabar.