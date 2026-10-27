Israel: Netanyahu accuses Arab parties of manipulating elections
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Arab parties of attempting to manipulate the elections. After voting on Tuesday, he said, "they're trying to steal the election," referring to reports of arrests involving cash envelopes. However, the Central Elections Committee clarified that the arrested individuals had not yet reached polling stations and were apprehended near their homes. The committee confirmed that this was a localized incident with no similar occurrences reported nationwide.
Investigation call
Investigation demanded into alleged vote-buying attempt
Netanyahu has demanded an investigation into the alleged vote-buying attempt.
He claimed three suspects were arrested in the Negev with cash envelopes and ballot papers for Arab party leader Mansour Abbas.
The prime minister called on right-wing voters and Likud supporters to turn out in large numbers, framing the incident as an attempt to undermine election integrity.
However, no official police statement confirming these allegations has been available so far.
Election impact
Election as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership
The election is seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.
His Likud-led coalition faces opposition from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot and a separate alliance led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.
Opinion polls indicate that neither bloc may win a parliamentary majority in Israel's 120-member Knesset, making coalition negotiations crucial.
Voter impact
Key issues and potential impact of Arab parties
Mansour Abbas, leader of the Arab-majority United Arab List (also known as Ra'am), could play a key role in parliamentary arithmetic.
Arab voter turnout and representation may sway the balance of power if no bloc secures a majority.
The campaign has focused on national security, government accountability for October 7 security failures, military-service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, judicial independence, and economic/social divisions.