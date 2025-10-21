Israel dropped 153 tons of bombs on Gaza: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed to the country's parliament that its forces dropped 153 tons of bombs on targets in Gaza on October 19. The airstrikes were launched after Israel claimed Hamas breached a ceasefire, and two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack that Israel attributed to Hamas. However, Hamas has denied any involvement in the attack.

Parliamentary statement Israel is stronger than ever before, says Netanyahu In a speech to the Knesset, Netanyahu said, "One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace." He emphasized Israel's strength, saying that "today Israel is stronger than ever before." The prime minister also reiterated his belief that peace can only be achieved with strength.

Diplomatic remarks US envoy calls for help for Palestinians after war Meanwhile, a United States envoy has said that after the war, Israel must "find a way to help" Palestinians. On the other hand, the Gaza government media office has documented 80 Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, resulting in 97 Palestinian fatalities and 230 injuries since the truce theoretically began.