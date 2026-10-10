'Disgraceful': Trump slams Norway over 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has once again voiced his displeasure over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The comments came during a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, where he slammed this year's winner Navi Pillay, a former International Criminal Court judge. Pillay oversaw a UN report that concluded Israel committed genocide in Gaza. "I never heard of the person. Nobody did," Trump said at the rally.
Accusation
Trump accuses Norway of making 'disgraceful' decision
Trump accused Norway, the host country of the Nobel committee, of making a "disgraceful and embarrassing decision."
He said this decision has left an indelible stain on Norway.
The US President has been vocal about his disappointment over not winning the prize every year during his presidency.
He also claimed to have played a role in resolving several conflicts and preventing wars between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, China and Taiwan.
Credibility
Trump questions credibility of Nobel Peace Prize
Trump also questioned the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize, saying it has been "forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization."
He added, "And we will not forget, Norway."
This isn't the first time Trump has expressed disappointment over not winning the prestigious award.
His comments come after this year's prize was awarded to Pillay.