New COVID-19 variant 'Stratus' spreading in US, UK; know symptoms 

A new COVID-19 variant, called "Stratus," is spreading rapidly in the United States and the United Kingdom . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported high levels of the XFG variant in wastewater across 19 states, including Nevada, Utah, Connecticut, and Delaware. In England too, Stratus and NB.1.8.1 (known as Nimbus) are now the most common variants circulating.

Variant monitoring Variant under monitoring by WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the XFG variant as a "variant under monitoring." Compared to other variations that are now in circulation, such as the new "Nimbus" NB.1.8.1, XFG was estimated to have the highest relative growth worldwide. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has noted a 7.6% increase in coronavirus cases across England by September 10, although it's unclear how many are due to the XFG variant.

Variant characteristics Symptoms and severity of new strain The XFG variant, first detected in Southeast Asia in January 2025, is a recombinant hybrid of two Omicron subvariants. It is slightly more transmissible but does not cause more severe disease than previous strains. Common symptoms of the Stratus variant include sore throat, cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle aches. The WHO expects existing COVID-19 vaccines to remain effective against symptomatic and severe disease caused by this new strain.