Nobel Prize winners to be announced next week

The Nobel Prize winners will be announced next week, starting on October 6. The awards are among the world's most prestigious honors for contributions in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics, and peace. The winners will join the ranks of other Nobel laureates, including Albert Einstein and Mother Teresa. Each prize comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly $1.2 million), an 18-carat gold medal, and a diploma.

Origins Established by Alfred Nobel The Nobel Prizes were established by Alfred Nobel, a Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite. He decided to use his wealth to fund annual prizes "to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." The first prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace were awarded in 1901. A sixth prize for economics was added in 1968 by Sweden's central bank.

Selection Who can nominate the candidates? The nomination process for the Nobel Prizes is shrouded in secrecy, with none of the nominations being announced by their respective committees. A person can't nominate themselves, but can be nominated multiple times by others, including members of each prize's panel. Each prize committee operates slightly differently, but all strive to honor Nobel's wish that winners have conferred benefit to humankind.