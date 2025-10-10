Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award the prize to her "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." She has worked for almost 20 years to build a broad and diversified coalition to oppose current President Nicolás Maduro Chávez and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

Twitter Post She won for her tireless work promoting democratic rights BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Reasons 'One of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage' Calling her one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times, the Nobel Prize said Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition in Venezuela that was once deeply divided. As a founder of Súmate, an organization devoted to democratic development, it said, Machado stood up for free and fair elections more than 20 years ago. "It was a choice of ballots over bullets," the Nobel Prize quoted her as saying.

Maduro Known as Venezuela's Iron Lady Known as 'Venezuela's Iron Lady,' Machado has been in hiding for more than 14 months since Venezuela's presidential election, when the country's autocratic leader, Maduro, was declared the winner for a third term. Despite being underground, she has continued to advocate for free elections, the rule of law, and accountability in Caracas, as the government has restricted political rights, disqualified opposition candidates, and ruthlessly suppressed dissent.

Award criteria An industrial engineer by trade An industrial engineer by trade, she has been stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, one she won with a record number of votes in 2010. She has been physically assaulted, accused of treason, and accused of conspiring to assassinate Maduro—all in an effort to silence her. The government had also barred her from registering as a candidate in the general presidential election after she won the primary in 2023 with 92 percent of the vote.

2025 Machado nominated Edmundo González Urrutia Machado then nominated Edmundo González Urrutia, a former diplomat and political rookie, to run in her place, and following the election, the United States and the European Parliament recognized him as Venezuela's lawful leader. González, however, escaped to Spain in September, when Maduro declared himself the winner and issued an arrest warrant for him. Maduro subsequently declared that Machado had also fled the nation, labeling both of them "cowards" in televised speeches.