North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, reports South Korea
What's the story
North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military reported. One of the missiles reportedly flew over 900km from the Pyongyang area. However, the exact number of missiles fired remains undisclosed by South Korean authorities. Japan's coast guard also confirmed that two unidentified projectiles had been launched, which are believed to be ballistic missiles.
Tensions escalate
South Korea condemns missile launches
South Korea's presidential office condemned the missile launches, calling them a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and demanding an immediate halt.
The missile test comes on the heels of South Korea's first hypersonic missile test-fire overseen by President Lee Jae-myung.
The latest missile launch appeared to be a "show of force since South Korea's hypersonic missile test-fire," said Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Jang Do-young.
Military developments
North Korea tested a hypersonic intermediate-range missile on October 3
North Korea had also tested a hypersonic intermediate-range missile on October 3, aimed at dodging missile defenses in South Korea and Japan.
The tension further escalated after a landmine blast injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas.
A joint South Korean-UN investigation found that North Korean forces planted the mines, but Pyongyang dismissed this claim as provocation.
Diplomatic attempts
Seoul pushes for talks between Pyongyang and Washington
Despite the rising tensions, Seoul had said it was making "preliminary coordination efforts" to facilitate talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
After taking office in 2025, President Lee had promised to reopen dialogue with North Korea in his inaugural speech.
However, the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense as both sides continue their military activities.