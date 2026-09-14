Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish leaders meet for potential UK break-up
What's the story
In a major political development, the leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales are set to meet in Cardiff. The summit is aimed at signing a deal that could pave the way for a potential breakup of the United Kingdom. The meeting comes after US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about his support for Northern Ireland's unification with the Republic of Ireland.
Political agenda
Who will attend the summit?
The summit will be attended by pro-independence leaders from the three regions.
They include Scottish National Party leader John Swinney, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill.
The leaders are expected to call on the British government to "prepare, plan and facilitate constitutional change" in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Statement release
Sinn Féin leaders' statement
Sinn Féin leaders McDonald and O'Neill said in a joint statement, "We are meeting to strengthen the cooperation of Wales, Scotland and Ireland."
They stressed that this is about building toward constitutional change.
Swinney also emphasized the importance of this meeting, saying it is "a pivotal moment of constitutional change."
He added that their parties believe Westminster will never serve their interests.
Border poll
What did UK PM say
The meeting comes after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's comments at a recent session.
Burnham suggested that a border poll could be considered in both Scotland and Northern Ireland if public opinion changed, despite Scotland not having a statutory trigger for such a referendum.
Burnham then wrote a letter to Swinney saying that independence and a referendum in Scotland "are off limits."