NYC Council confronts SpaceX after Grok's alleged inappropriate Menin images
The New York City Council just put SpaceX in the hot seat after its AI, Grok, allegedly created inappropriate images of Council Speaker Julie Menin using her official council headshot and follow-up prompts.
Menin showed these images during a hearing, raising real concerns about how easily AI can be misused, highlighting why the council is pushing for stronger rules around this tech.
Grok could generate sexualized images easily
It turns out Grok could generate sexualized images with barely any prompting, which goes against SpaceX's claims of having strict safeguards.
Things got even messier when a whistleblower revealed that "tasteful nudity" was once considered fine at SpaceX.
Now, the council is talking about requiring a "kill switch" or human override for AI systems, though actually making global tech companies follow these rules might not be so simple.