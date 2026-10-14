OpenAI's AI traced recording device as FBI arrests Abdulrahman Alfozan
A Saudi national who worked as an OpenAI engineer, Abdulrahman Alfozan, was arrested by the FBI after allegedly hiding a recording device in the company's San Francisco office.
OpenAI actually used its own AI tools to help trace the device back to him.
The gadget was found during a countersurveillance sweep and was reportedly meant to capture sensitive conversations about AI technology.
Investigators say Alfozan used AI chatbot
Investigators say Alfozan used an AI chatbot to figure out how to set up the device, and security cameras showed him near the room on several dates, and on October 5, entering the conference room and looking behind the television.
After finding a second encrypted recording device similar to the first in his unattended bag, OpenAI ended his contract following the incident.
The company says no data was leaked, but Alfozan could now face up to five years in prison and some serious fines.