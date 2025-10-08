'Terrorists targeting Jaffar Express were proxies of India': Pakistan minister 

Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has blamed India for a series of attacks on the Jaffar Express train. The latest attack took place on Tuesday when an explosion derailed four bogies of the Jaffar Express near Sultan Kot, injuring seven passengers. Shikarpur Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro said the blast took place at 8:15am and all the injured were rushed to Shikarpur Civil Hospital.

Accusations made Terrorists behind attacks are India's proxies: Abbasi Talking to Dawn, Railways Minister Abbasi said, "The terrorists targeting Jaffar Express again and again are, in fact, proxies of India that is not ready to digest and bear its defeat it faced during Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos." "These incidents are cowardly act of India that is still feeling the pain of wounds it received during the May war," he added. "The train will continue operating as per routine, as we will never afraid of such attacks," he said.

Claim made Baloch Republican Guards claim responsibility The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) have taken responsibility for the latest attack on Jaffar Express. They said the train was targeted when "the occupying Pakistani Army" personnel were on board, resulting in casualties among soldiers. "The BRG claims responsibility for this attack and declares that such operations will continue until the independence of Balochistan," the group said.

Targeted train Jaffar Express, a frequent target of militants The Jaffar Express, which runs between Peshawar and Quetta, has been a frequent target of militants, particularly in recent months, with the BLA often being held responsible for the attacks. The blast on Tuesday is reportedly the seventh attack on the Jaffar Express in 2025. The first and deadliest attack occurred in March when militants hijacked the train and killed 21 passengers.