California recognizes Diwali as state holiday, schools can close
What's the story
California has officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 268. As a result, from 2026, schools and community colleges can close on the day of the Hindu festival. California is now the third state in the United States of America to declare the festival a holiday. The new law also gives state employees from Dharmic faiths the option to take the day off on Diwali.
Global festival
Diwali celebrated in over 13 countries
Pushpita Prasad, Chief Communications Officer for Coalition of Hindu of North America (CoHNA), said, "For years, Hindu parents and students had to make difficult choices on the day of Diwali between attending school or making time for a proper observation." She added that "Diwali was the natural choice because it is one of the most popular and cherished Hindu festivals." Further, she said that over 13 countries celebrate Diwali as a holiday.
Cultural significance
Victory of light over dark
Prasad emphasized that "the many stories of Diwali carry the universal appeal marking the victory of light over dark as exemplified by the story of Bhagwan Ram and Devi Sita returning home in triumph." "The bill was a culmination of years of work and grassroots mobilization by a larger number of groups and lawmakers, a true win for the community and inclusion. We especially thank Assembly Members Darshana Patel and Ash Kalra for sponsoring the bill," she said.