California is the third state in the US to declare Diwali a holiday

California recognizes Diwali as state holiday, schools can close

By Snehil Singh 01:47 pm Oct 08, 202501:47 pm

What's the story

California has officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 268. As a result, from 2026, schools and community colleges can close on the day of the Hindu festival. California is now the third state in the United States of America to declare the festival a holiday. The new law also gives state employees from Dharmic faiths the option to take the day off on Diwali.