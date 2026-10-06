Pakistan police use fishing nets to stop potential drone attacks

To defend against such attacks, police in Hangu came up with the low-cost solution.

The nets were first installed two months ago, and since then, no drone attacks have been reported at Sarki Piyala checkpost.

Khan explained that if a drone gets caught in the net, it could be defused or stopped.

He said even if it exploded above the net, damage would be minimized, as shrapnel would disperse in the air instead of directly hitting personnel on the ground.