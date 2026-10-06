Pakistan police use fishing nets to stop potential drone attacks
What's the story
In a bid to counter drone attacks, police in Hangu district of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have installed fishing nets at their checkposts. The initiative was taken after an April 16 attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which used drones carrying explosives. "There was a great deal of fear because we were in the middle of a battle," Police officer Fayyaz Khan, who was present during the attack, told Al Jazeera.
Security upgrade
Fishing nets 1st installed 2 months ago
To defend against such attacks, police in Hangu came up with the low-cost solution.
The nets were first installed two months ago, and since then, no drone attacks have been reported at Sarki Piyala checkpost.
Khan explained that if a drone gets caught in the net, it could be defused or stopped.
He said even if it exploded above the net, damage would be minimized, as shrapnel would disperse in the air instead of directly hitting personnel on the ground.
Financial feasibility
Cost of covering standard checkpost with nets around $1,435
The cost of covering a standard checkpost with these nets is around 400,000 Pakistani rupees ($1,435), Hangu district police officer Tariq Habib told Al Jazeera.
Habib said more nets are being installed at vulnerable police stations across the district.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have also deployed this antidrone netting system at checkpoints in five other districts: Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan.
Security concerns
At least 16 attacks in Hangu this year
In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a rise in armed attacks, particularly targeting police and military forces. The TTP has claimed responsibility for many of these incidents.
In Hangu alone, there have been at least 16 recorded attacks this year. The deadliest was on July 29 when attackers used quadcopters rigged with bombs to storm a police outpost.
At least 11 police officers were killed and 28 wounded.
Security enhancement
'Extra layer of security'
But police officer Zeeshan Khan said no drone or quadcopter attacks have occurred since the nets were installed.
He called them an "extra layer of security" that could reduce potential losses by 40 to 50%.
However, some experts believe this strategy may give a "false sense of security."
Imtiaz Gul, executive director of the Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies, told the news channel, "Deploying nets...is an immature, cheap ploy because police stations are not necessarily always the target.'
Historical context
'We cannot say netting system provides complete protection'
Police inspector Khan admitted that he knows that the fishing nets are no foolproof solution. But they offer some reassurance, he said.
"We cannot say that the netting system provides complete protection," he said.
"We remain prepared for an attack. ... If defending our country and our people requires us to make the ultimate sacrifice, we will not hesitate and we will not step back from our duty."