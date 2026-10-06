Pentagon launches 120-day Project Meridian to study AI robotics biotech
World
The Pentagon just kicked off Project Meridian, a 120-day study aiming to bring more AI, robotics, and biotech into US military strategy.
Big names like Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey are co-leading the effort, alongside former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, with MITRE Corp. keeping things on track.
Clarify Musk and Luckey roles
Some people are raising eyebrows over Musk and Luckey's roles since their companies already have huge defense contracts: SpaceX alone landed over $8 billion this year.
Ethics experts say it's important to clarify if they're acting as special government employees or contractors to avoid any conflicts of interest as they help shape future military tech.