Who is Peter Attia? Celebrity doctor in Epstein email controversy

Dr. Peter Attia, a renowned longevity medicine expert and recent CBS News contributor, is facing backlash over his emails with Jeffrey Epstein. The correspondence was released by the Department of Justice last week as part of the Epstein files. In one email, Attia wrote: "P*ssy is, indeed, low-carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content though." Fans have since expressed their disgust online.

Backlash Attia's followers are disgusted by his leaked emails The leaked emails have sparked outrage among Attia's followers. One Reddit user called him a "morally bankrupt, social climbing, egomaniac." His recent Instagram post was bombarded with angry comments, including one that read, "Watching your career collapse overnight was pretty wild." Another disgruntled former follower wrote: "You are in the files. You deserve every negative thing that can occur to a human being."

Professional background Attia runs a small but expensive medical practice Attia runs a private practice called Early Medical, which has a waiting list for new patients. He told CBS's 60 Minutes that he sees fewer than 75 patients as of 2025. His services reportedly cost "closer to $100,000 than $500,000." Despite the recent controversy, Attia remains a prominent figure in longevity medicine and has appeared on popular platforms like The Joe Rogan Experience and CNN International.

Advertisement

Statement CBS News pulls upcoming segment featuring Attia In a statement posted on X, Attia denied any involvement in criminal activity or sexual abuse/exploitation by Epstein. He clarified that he never witnessed illegal behavior or saw anyone who appeared underage in Epstein's presence. On Tuesday, CBS News reportedly pulled an upcoming rebroadcast of a 60 Minutes segment featuring Attia from October. The network is also reportedly considering firing him, reported The Wrap.

Advertisement

Career path His rise to fame and fortune Attia, a Stanford University School of Medicine graduate, quit his general surgery residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 2006 to work for consulting firm McKinsey & Company. He opened his private practice in 2014 and focused on preventative medicine and longevity. His brand grew through blogging and YouTube videos. In 2023, he gained mainstream fame with his bestseller Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity.