Plans for Trump-Putin talks in Budapest put on hold 

Plans for a summit between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest have been postponed. The White House confirmed there are "no plans" for the meeting "in the immediate future." The decision follows a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts and Russia's rigid stance on the Ukraine conflict as Ukraine and its European allies continue to push for a ceasefire without territorial concessions from Kyiv.

Unyielding position Russia's negotiating position remains unchanged: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday that Russia's negotiating position remains unchanged. He said, "I want to officially confirm: Russia has not changed its position compared to the understandings that were reached during the Alaska summit." On Tuesday night, Trump told reporters that he did not want a "wasted meeting" with Putin, adding, "I don't want to have a waste of time, so I'll see what happens."

Proposal rejection Russia proposed ceding Kherson, Zaporizhzha for Donetsk During a call between Trump and Putin last Thursday, the latter proposed ceding parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzha provinces in exchange for Donetsk. However, Trump rejected this idea on Sunday. He said Donetsk should be "cut the way it is" and suggested negotiations could continue later. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "They can negotiate something later on down the line. But I said cut and stop at the battle line. Go home. Stop fighting, stop killing people."

Ukraine Russia less interested in talks: Zelenskyy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that Russia seemed "less interested" in serious negotiations. While Kyiv has stated that it is unwilling to recognize Russian annexation of any land held by invading forces, it has also signaled that it is willing to accept a cease-fire on the existing frontlines. That would mean accepting that Moscow has taken over nearly a quarter of the country, as Ukraine has not been able to drive the invaders out militarily.