Pope Leo XIV visits Argentina amid Vatican criticism of Milei
World
Pope Leo XIV is heading to Argentina, continuing a 12-day South American tour and marking the first papal visit there since 1987.
His arrival comes at a tense moment, with President Javier Milei facing Vatican criticism over tough austerity policies and support for military action involving Iran.
Pope to meet marginalized Argentines
The pope is set to meet with marginalized groups, including stops at a disability center and a prison, true to his focus on social equity.
While Milei's budget cuts have curbed inflation, they've also led to public frustration over lost subsidies and jobs.
This visit could open up dialogue between the Vatican and Argentina's government, hinting at a fresh start after years of strained relations.