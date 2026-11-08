Russia and US send warm Diwali wishes to India
World
Diwali got a global shoutout this year as both Russia and the US sent warm wishes to India.
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov shared a video message about the festival's spirit of sharing and goodwill, while the US Embassy wished everyone a bright and joyful Diwali.
Diwali celebrations span US and Canada
Indian missions in the US and Canada marked Diwali with cultural events, showing how widely it's celebrated.
New York officially declared November 8 as Diwali Day, recognizing Indian-American contributions.
Even in Seattle, where festivities faced disruptions from far-right activists, celebrations carried on, highlighting unity and resilience at the heart of Diwali.