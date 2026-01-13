Russia killed over 2,500 Ukrainian civilians in 2025: UN body

The United Nations has reported that 2025 was the deadliest year for civilians in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed that 2,514 civilians were killed and another 12,142 were injured due to conflict-related violence last year. Most of these casualties occurred as a result of Russian attacks inside Ukrainian-held territories.

Escalating violence UN report highlights intensified Russian attacks The UN report indicates that no part of Ukraine was safe from the conflict. Over a third of those killed or injured were in areas far from the front lines during Russian attacks. The report also noted a significant increase in aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities by Russia, with large-scale drone and missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure.

Deadly assault UN report details deadliest attack and long-range weapon use The deadliest attack occurred in Ternopil on November 19, killing at least 38 civilians, including eight children, with 99, including 17 children, getting injured. The UN also noted that the number of civilian casualties in 2025 was 31% higher than in 2024 and a staggering 70% more than in 2023. This spike was attributed to intensified hostilities along the frontline and increased use of long-range weapons, exposing more civilians across Ukraine to danger.