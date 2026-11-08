Russian drone hits emergency crews in Komyshuvakha Ukraine after airstrike
World
On Sunday, a Russian drone hit emergency crews in Komyshuvakha, Ukraine, while they were helping out after an earlier airstrike.
Thankfully, no one was hurt this time, but some of their specialized equipment was damaged.
This same spot has been under recovery since a deadly attack on November 2 that killed 55 people.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of hitting rescuers
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the strike "Absolute cynicism and brutality," accusing Russia of hitting places where rescuers are working.
Officials say Russia is using a "double-tap" approach, striking the same area twice to target first responders.
Just days ago, six emergency and police personnel lost their lives here; a ceremony in Zaporizhzhia honored them on Saturday, November 6, 2026.