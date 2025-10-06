'Benefits India': Russian expert backs RD-93 engines sale to Pakistan

A Russian defense expert has defended the reported sale of RD-93 engines to Pakistan for its JF-17 aircraft, saying it could actually benefit India in two ways. Pyotr Topychkanov, head of the Section on New Challenges in South and Southeast Asia at Moscow's Primakov Institute, said if true, this deal shows China and Pakistan are still dependent on Russian technology.

Strategic advantage JF-17s will be predictable for India, says Russian expert Topychkanov further argued that the integration of Russian engines into the JF-17 would make these aircraft familiar and predictable for India. He said, "Firstly, it shows that China and Pakistan haven't yet managed to replace the Russian-origin engine." "Secondly, the new aircraft will be familiar and predictable to India, especially since they share the same engine and India observed the JF-17's operational use during the May 2025 crisis (Operation Sindoor)," he added.

Rebuttal No confirmation on Russia supplying engines to Pakistan However, another senior Russian source has denied any confirmation of such a deal. Speaking to WION, the insider said it seems illogical for serious observers who trace big deals between Russia and India. The source also hinted at possible ulterior motives behind these rumors, saying someone is trying to compromise promising cooperation ahead of high-level contacts.

Political backlash Congress slams Modi government over alleged deal with Russia The issue has sparked political controversy in India, with the Congress party questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the government for not stopping Russia from supplying advanced RD-93 engines to Pakistan. He asked why Russia is providing military support to Pakistan while India continues buying S-400 missile systems and negotiating for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow.