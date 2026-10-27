Saudi Arabia offered $1B to Houthis for Iran-brokered ceasefire: Report
What's the story
Saudi Arabia reportedly offered Yemen's Houthi group $1 billion through an Iran-brokered deal, Israeli media reported. The arrangement aimed to secure a ceasefire and end attacks on Saudi territory, the media reports stated, citing diplomatic sources in the Gulf. Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is said to have visited Tehran for discussions on this possible ceasefire with the Houthis.
Diplomatic discussions
Proposed arrangement included transferring $1 billion to the Houthis
Reports suggest that the proposed arrangement included transferring $1 billion to the Houthis through Iran.
A diplomatic source even claimed that the Saudi minister brought this money with him on a Hercules military transport aircraft.
However, the official in question has not confirmed any financial transfer so far, according to reports.
Diplomatic gathering
Talks in Tehran attended by several high-profile officials
The talks in Tehran were attended by several high-profile officials, including Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Supreme National Security Council Secretary General Mohsen Rezaei, and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials were also present.
The discussions come amid rising tensions, with attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities causing economic damage to the kingdom.
Official statement
Saudi foreign ministry issues statement about visit
The Saudi foreign ministry issued an official statement about the visit.
It said, "The visit to Tehran by Prince Khalid bin Salman, the defence minister, and representatives of the member states of the Mecca Joint Defence Alliance comes as part of the alliance's ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions between the parties to the current crisis, encourage dialogue and diplomatic solutions, and support the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."
Dispute resolution
Dispute with Houthis over implementing understandings from 3 years ago
A Saudi official, speaking to Israeli media, did not confirm the reported financial transfer.
They said part of the dispute with Houthis was over implementing understandings from three years ago.
Under those understandings, Saudi Arabia was to provide direct financial assistance to Houthis for paying public-sector salaries in areas under Houthi control and rebuilding civilian infrastructure.
In return, Houthis were expected to maintain a ceasefire and stop attacks on Saudi Arabia.
Ceasefire negotiations
Riyadh reportedly rejects new ceasefire under 'military blackmail'
Despite Houthis justifying their attacks by alleging Saudi Arabia reneged on earlier agreements, the kingdom reportedly rejects a new ceasefire under "military blackmail."
Israeli media reported that Riyadh also opposes transferring funds to Houthis before they return territory seized from Yemen's internationally recognized government.
The reported negotiations come amid broader regional tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.