Saudi Arabia overturns Hindu man's death sentence over Prophet remarks
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of Anojan Sivarasa, a Sri Lankan Hindu migrant worker, following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts by Colombo. The decision was confirmed by Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism on Wednesday. Sivarasa, 27, was sentenced to death in September after a Saudi court convicted him of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad over a comment on Facebook.
Legal battle
Sivarasa's comment led to initial 5-year prison sentence
The case dates back to an incident during a Hindu pilgrimage in Sri Lanka in late June when Sivarasa made a controversial Facebook comment about Prophet Muhammad.
Footage of a Muslim man kicking a dog following Hindu pilgrims had circulated widely on social media, triggering religious debates online.
During the exchange, a user posted derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity, prompting Sivarasa to respond in Tamil, insulting the Prophet.
Employer
He deleted the comment and apologized
Although he deleted the comment and apologized, a screenshot of it was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi officials, and he was arrested in July.
His brother Hamsidan told the BBC that individuals in Sri Lanka e-mailed his employer, who then alerted authorities.
The Al-Ahsa Criminal Court initially sentenced him to five years in prison and fined him three million Saudi riyals (approximately $800,000). This sentence was later escalated to death under Sharia law.
Diplomatic intervention
Saudi Supreme Court set aside death sentence on October 13
The Sri Lankan government, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the Foreign Minister, sought clemency for Sivarasa after his death sentence was pronounced.
They assured Sivarasa's family of their full support in securing a pardon.
A special legal team from Sri Lanka also traveled to Riyadh to appeal against the ruling.
The Saudi Supreme Court set aside the death sentence on October 13 after an appeal was filed on October 11.
Ongoing uncertainty
Uncertainty remains over potential 5-year prison term
Despite the overturning of his death sentence, it is still unclear if Sivarasa will have to serve the original five-year prison term under Saudi Arabia's anti-cybercrime law.
The Sri Lankan government is still awaiting clarity on this matter.
International rights groups have also called on Saudi authorities to reconsider their use of harsh penalties for speech-related offenses, especially against vulnerable migrant workers with limited protections.