Saudi Arabia overturns Hindu man's death sentence over Prophet remarks 

Although he deleted the comment and apologized, a screenshot of it was brought to the attention of his employer and Saudi officials, and he was arrested in July.

His brother Hamsidan told the BBC that individuals in Sri Lanka e-mailed his employer, who then alerted authorities.

The Al-Ahsa Criminal Court initially sentenced him to five years in prison and fined him three million Saudi riyals (approximately $800,000). This sentence was later escalated to death under Sharia law.