Schumer and Jeffries sue Trump administration over voter removals
World
Just two weeks before the midterms, top Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries are taking the Trump administration to court.
They are trying to stop federal officials from removing registered voters from state lists and stepping into how states run their elections.
Democrats allege overreach in ballot lawsuits
Democrats say the Trump team is pressuring election officials and overreaching with lawsuits, like a recent case in California targeting mail-in ballots from people labeled as "likely" noncitizens.
The case, now with Chief Judge James Boasberg, spotlights ongoing tensions between protecting voting rights and claims of election security.