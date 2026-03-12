'Seek permission first to cross Hormuz or be targeted': Iran

Iran 's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has warned that vessels wishing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must seek Iranian permission or they could become targets of Iranian attacks. "Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," he said in a post on X. Tangsiri said that two ships that had ignored Iran's warnings were targeted in the strait on Wednesday.

Trade significance Importance of Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial chokepoint for global trade, with over 20 million barrels of crude oil passing through it daily. This accounts for about one-fifth of the world's oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all maritime oil trade. A large portion of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the strait, making any disruption in its flow impactful on financial markets and supply chains worldwide.

Emergency measures International Energy Agency to release oil reserves On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) decided to release 400 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserves of its member countries. This move is aimed at addressing supply disruptions due to the conflict. The release will be based on national circumstances and supplemented by additional measures from some governments. IEA member countries hold over 1.2 billion barrels in emergency reserves and about 600 million barrels in industry stocks under government obligations.

