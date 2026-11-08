Serbia parliament to convene November 17 after students' list victory

The Students's List, made up mostly of educators and experts, rose to power after years of protests sparked by a tragic train station collapse blamed on government corruption.

They're promising to restore rule of law and tackle corruption head-on.

The new parliament will pick its speaker and committees soon, while Serbia also gears up for an early presidential election later this year after Vucic stepped down.

With a series of detentions relating to cases of suspected election fraud, attacks on student protesters, and corruption, there is real hope for more transparency ahead.