Serbia parliament to convene November 17 after students' list victory
Serbia's parliament is set to meet on November 17, following a landmark election victory by the Students' List in last month's elections.
This student-led group grabbed 140 out of 250 seats.
The victory marks a major political shift after years of dominance by Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party.
Big political changes and fresh reforms are now on the horizon.
Students' list pledges rule of law
The Students's List, made up mostly of educators and experts, rose to power after years of protests sparked by a tragic train station collapse blamed on government corruption.
They're promising to restore rule of law and tackle corruption head-on.
The new parliament will pick its speaker and committees soon, while Serbia also gears up for an early presidential election later this year after Vucic stepped down.
With a series of detentions relating to cases of suspected election fraud, attacks on student protesters, and corruption, there is real hope for more transparency ahead.