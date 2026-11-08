Serbian-Plated bus to Zagreb overturns on A3 highway, 2 dead
World
A bus traveling toward Zagreb overturned early Sunday on a Croatian highway, leaving at least two people dead and about 20 others injured, some seriously.
The bus had Serbian plates and was carrying 33 passengers plus two drivers when it crashed; the reason for the accident was not immediately clear.
Emergency helicopter joins rescue effort
The accident happened on the A3 highway, with local reports showing the bus lying on its side after breaking through a road fence.
Firefighters described many injuries as severe, and emergency crews, including a helicopter, rushed to help.
Police are looking into what caused the crash.