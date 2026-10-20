'They can kill me but...': Hasina vows return in December
What's the story
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has once again announced her plans to return to the country in December. The Awami League leader said she is not afraid of possible arrest or torture by the current government led by Tarique Rahman. "I will go back to Bangladesh in December. I am not afraid. I know they can kill me, arrest me and torture me... It's my responsibility to go," she said without specifying an exact date for her return.
Political asylum
Thanks to India for providing refuge
Hasina has been living in India since her ouster in August 2024. She thanked the Indian government and people for providing her refuge during this time.
"Well, thanks to the Indian government and the people, all party, they received me just like in 1975," she said, recalling the period when she and her sister survived the assassination of several members of their family.
Political criticism
Call for free political processes in Bangladesh
Hasina also accused the current government of using criminal proceedings to suppress political opposition.
She called for fair judicial proceedings to resolve allegations against political leaders.
"I ask that Bangladeshis determine their government through free, inclusive political processes," she said.
The former PM also called for independent courts, freedom of expression and protection of minorities in Bangladesh.
Past accountability
Acknowledgment of difficult questions surrounding her administration
Hasina also acknowledged the difficult questions surrounding her administration and the events of the 2024 protests but maintained that allegations against anyone should be resolved through transparent legal proceedings.
Her proposed return comes amid a death sentence handed down in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity over the crackdown on the 2024 student-led protests.
Legal proceedings
Hasina's extradition sought by Bangladesh
Bangladesh has sought Hasina's extradition from India, but New Delhi is still examining the request through judicial processes.
She had earlier told Reuters that she and senior Awami League colleagues planned to return around December and surrender before the courts.
"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," she said.
"If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she said.