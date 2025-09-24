Statue of Trump-Epstein holding hands appears on DC's National Mall

A statue spray-painted to look like bronze, depicting United States President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands, has been installed at the National Mall in Washington, DC . The National Mall is home to iconic monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. The sculpture, titled "Best Friends Forever," is a part of a series of politically charged artwork by an anonymous group. This is the third such installation since June mocking Trump.

Controversial quotes Statue has 3 plaques with messages The statue has three plaques, one of which reads, "We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his 'closest friend,' Jeffrey Epstein." Another plaque features a quote allegedly from a letter Trump wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday, saying, "There must be more to life than having everything." The third plaque features another quote attributed to Epstein.

Past projects Previous installations include a bronze pile of poop Previous installations include a bronze pile of poop honoring January 6th protesters and a statue called "Dictator Approved," which depicts a golden thumbs-up crushing the Statue of Liberty. The relationship between Trump and Epstein has been under scrutiny this year, with calls for full transparency regarding Epstein's files. Despite efforts to downplay their friendship, it remains a recurring topic.