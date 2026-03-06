The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to vessels from the US, Israel, and Europe

Strait of Hormuz: Iran deputy FM says no closure planned

Mar 06, 2026

The United States and Israel have intensified their airstrikes on Iran, killing over 1,230 people since Saturday. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi that Tehran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that if such a step were taken, it would be formally announced. He added that Iran currently has no plans to shut the vital waterway and will not consider doing so "until further notice."