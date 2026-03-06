Strait of Hormuz: Iran deputy FM says no closure planned
What's the story
The United States and Israel have intensified their airstrikes on Iran, killing over 1,230 people since Saturday. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi that Tehran has not closed the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that if such a step were taken, it would be formally announced. He added that Iran currently has no plans to shut the vital waterway and will not consider doing so "until further notice."
Security concerns
Iran warns of possible terrorist movements
Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed exclusively to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also cautioned about potential "terrorist movements" at the Iraq border and urged tighter security, as reports suggest the US may arm Kurdish groups to provoke unrest against Tehran. Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani said the country is prepared for a potential American ground invasion.
Diplomatic tensions
Why did US start aggression against Iran, asks Khatibzadeh
At the Raisina Dialogue, Khatibzadeh slammed US President Donald Trump's call for a leadership change in Iran, questioning why the US and Israel became belligerent toward Iran. Trump had earlier called Mojtaba Khamenei, son of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, an "unacceptable" successor and emphatically asserted that Washington would have a role in choosing Iran's next leader.
Conflict discussion
Conflict an 'existential war,' says Khatibzadeh
Khatibzadeh also said that Iran is under attack based on false claims of posing a threat. He called the current conflict an "existential war," accusing Washington of seeking to end Iran's existence. The US-Israel offensive was launched to stop diplomatic efforts with Qatar and Oman, he claimed. Iran has reportedly prepared for a prolonged conflict and plans to use advanced weaponry not yet extensively deployed.