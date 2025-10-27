Suspect held in Indian-origin woman's 'racially aggravated' rape
What's the story
A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday morning in Perry Barr, Walsall, in relation to the rape of an Indian-origin woman in her 20s. The incident took place in the Park Hall area and is being treated as a "racially aggravated" attack by West Midlands Police. The suspect is currently in custody and being questioned by authorities.
Investigation underway
CCTV footage of suspect released
West Midlands Police were called to the scene around 7:15pm on Saturday after reports of a woman in distress. CCTV footage of the suspect was released as part of a public appeal for information. Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer described it as an "absolutely appalling attack" and assured that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrator.
Public outcry
Incident draws condemnation from political leaders
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders. MP Zarah Sultana called it a "horrifying" attack and linked it to rising racism and misogyny. Another MP, Preet Kaur Gill, expressed shock over the racially aggravated rape in Walsall. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers after this "absolutely appalling attack," the Sun reported.