Suspect held in Indian-origin woman's 'racially aggravated' rape

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday morning in Perry Barr, Walsall, in relation to the rape of an Indian-origin woman in her 20s. The incident took place in the Park Hall area and is being treated as a "racially aggravated" attack by West Midlands Police. The suspect is currently in custody and being questioned by authorities.