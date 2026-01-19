Syria, Kurdish-led forces agree ceasefire after 2 weeks of fighting

The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reached a nationwide ceasefire agreement. The deal, which comes after two weeks of intense fighting, is part of a larger 14-point plan that will integrate the SDF into Syria 's military and state institutions. Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the agreement in Damascus, saying it would allow state institutions to regain control over al-Hasakah, Deir Ezzor, and Raqqa governorates.

Diplomatic discussions Ceasefire agreement follows meeting between Syrian president and US envoy The ceasefire agreement was reached after a meeting between President al-Sharaa and the United States special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, in Damascus. Barrack has hailed the deal as a step toward a "unified Syria." SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was supposed to attend the meeting but couldn't due to weather conditions. He is expected to provide more details about the agreement after his visit on Monday.

Anti-IS efforts SDF's role in combating Islamic State and governing territories The SDF is a left-wing ethnic coalition that had established its autonomous administration during Syria's civil war with US support, driving Islamic State (IS) out of much of northeastern Syria. Under the new agreement, Syrian authorities will take over civilian institutions and oil fields that have been under Kurdish control. SDF military personnel will be integrated into Syria's defense ministries after vetting.

Cultural recognition Agreement recognizes Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights The agreement also recognizes Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights, including granting Kurdish official language status and recognizing the Kurdish New Year as a national holiday. This is the first formal recognition of Kurdish rights since Syria's independence from France in 1946. The deal reaffirms Syria's participation in the US-led coalition against Islamic State. It comes after months of stalled negotiations over previous integration efforts.

