Typhoon Champi nears Taiwan; 1,000 flights canceled across East Asia
What's the story
Hundreds of flights in Taiwan and Japan have been cancelled as Taiwan braces for powerful Typhoon Champi, which is passing close to the island's east coast with torrential rains and gusts of up to 191 kph (119mph). The storm has weakened from super typhoon strength but remains a threat with strong winds and heavy rain. After passing over north-east Taiwan, it is forecast to hover close to Okinawa, then China's eastern coast, before moving north-east toward mainland Japan.
Storm aftermath
One death reported
The typhoon has already killed one person and injured 171 others in Taiwan.
Nearly 1,300 people have been evacuated from mountainous areas due to fears of flooding and strong winds.
Over 77,000 homes have lost power, though most have been restored.
CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng warned that a direct landfall could happen if the storm stalls or changes direction while approaching Taiwan.
Weather forecast
Authorities issue mobile alerts
The typhoon's wind radius is around 320km, covering most of Taiwan, and its effects could last nearly two days.
It could bring up to 90cm (35in) of rain until Saturday.
Authorities have issued mobile alerts to coastal towns warning residents of gusts over 150 kph and advising them to seek shelter.
In northeastern Yilan county, sandbags have been distributed and amphibious vehicles are on standby for potential evacuations or disaster relief efforts.
Economic disruption
Financial markets closed
Taiwan's financial markets are closed and public transport is operating with reduced services.
The only areas where schools and offices remain open as usual are the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands near the Chinese coast.
In China, the meteorological authority has issued a "blue" alert for Typhoon Champi—the lowest level in its four-tier warning system.
In Japan, 8,400 residents are experiencing power outages due to the impact of the typhoon, Okinawa Electric Power said.