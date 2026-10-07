7 injured in knife attack at Poland school; teen arrested
What's the story
A 19-year-old student was arrested after a knife attack at a high school in Ostroleka, Poland, on Wednesday, leaving seven people injured. He was detained after emergency services rushed to the scene at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, the provincial police headquarters said. He was a student at the school. Police said the attack happened around 11:00am (local time) and that the attacker used a "sharp object."
Investigation underway
Victims were students and teachers
The suspect was apprehended near the town's beach. He was wounded at the time of his arrest, according to police, and he was transferred to a hospital, but no details were released about the severity of his injuries.
Prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz said the victims were students and teachers.
Two victims are reported to be in serious condition.
The motive behind the attack is still unknown.
Public reassurance
Situation has been brought under control: Mayor
Ostroleka Mayor Pawel Niewiadomski confirmed the attack and assured that "the situation has been brought under control." He emphasized that authorities are working to understand the circumstances of this incident.
The police have released a photo of the suspect lying face down in a wooded area after his arrest.
School attacks are not common in Poland but a stabbing at a Catholic convent in southeastern Poland last month left one person dead and four others injured.