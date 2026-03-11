Thai ship traveling to India attacked in Strait of Hormuz 

A Thai-registered cargo ship, the Mayruree Naree, was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. It was en route to Gujarat 's Kandla port in India, per AFP. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it was one of three commercial vessels targeted in the region. According to UKMTO, the Mayruree Naree was set ablaze after being hit by an unidentified projectile around 11 nautical miles off Oman 's coast.

Rescue operation Royal Thai Navy coordinates with Oman for rescue operations Reports indicate that 20 crew members were evacuated from the vessel, while three remained on board to assist with rescue and stabilization efforts. Confirming the attack, Admiral Thadawut Thatpitakkul, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, said that the Navy had received a report that a Thai commercial vessel was fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz. He said Thai naval troops stationed in Bahrain utilized their contacts to coordinate with Omani authorities to help the entire crew.

Additional attacks TWO other ships attacked in coordinated strike In a coordinated escalation, two other ships were attacked northwest of the United Arab Emirates. The Japanese-registered container ship ONE Majesty was hit 25 nautical miles off Ras Al Khaimah. It sustained minor damage with a 10-centimeter hole but its crew members are safe and the vessel is heading to a safe anchorage. A third vessel was also struck 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, with no reported injuries or environmental damage.

