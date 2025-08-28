'It's Modi's war': Trump advisor says India prolonging Ukraine war

LOADING...
By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 28, 2025
12:00 pm
What's the story

Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor to United States President Donald Trump, has made controversial remarks linking India's actions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro accused India of prolonging the war by buying discounted Russian oil. "Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing...because India's high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi's war," Navarro said.

Tariff reduction

India could get 25% relief on US tariffs if...

Navarro also emphasized that the path to peace in Ukraine "runs, in part, through New Delhi" and that if India stops buying Russian oil, it could get a 25% relief on tariffs imposed by the US. He said, "India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to stop feeding the war machine." His comments come as the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, which is expected to affect 66% of India's exports.

Twitter Post

Watch the interview here

Trade criticism

Calls India 'arrogant' 

He also called India "arrogant" for prioritizing its energy needs and advised it to "side with democracies. "The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say we don't have higher tariffs. It's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," Navarro said.

Defense

India has defended its oil imports from Russia

India has strongly defended its oil imports from Russia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calling it "perplexing" to target India when China and the European Union are larger buyers of Russian oil and gas. He called the extra tariffs "extremely unfortunate" and vowed to protect national interests. The bilateral trade between India and the US was $131.8 billion, according to PTI.