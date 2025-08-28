'It's Modi's war': Trump advisor says India prolonging Ukraine war

Peter Navarro, White House trade advisor to United States President Donald Trump , has made controversial remarks linking India's actions to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine . In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro accused India of prolonging the war by buying discounted Russian oil. "Everybody in America loses because of what India is doing...because India's high tariffs cost us jobs, and factories, and income and higher wages. And then the taxpayers lose because we got to fund Modi's war," Navarro said.

Tariff reduction India could get 25% relief on US tariffs if... Navarro also emphasized that the path to peace in Ukraine "runs, in part, through New Delhi" and that if India stops buying Russian oil, it could get a 25% relief on tariffs imposed by the US. He said, "India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to stop feeding the war machine." His comments come as the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, which is expected to affect 66% of India's exports.

Twitter Post Watch the interview here This rant by Peter Navarro is the biggest vindication for Team Modi. These guys are exasperated. Imagine making an open offer in public to cut down tariffs. It was never about oil. But now they are willing to save face. pic.twitter.com/QZi1A7V26o — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 28, 2025

Trade criticism Calls India 'arrogant' He also called India "arrogant" for prioritizing its energy needs and advised it to "side with democracies. "The Indians are so arrogant about this. They say we don't have higher tariffs. It's our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want. India, you're the biggest democracy in the world. Okay? Act like one. Side with the democracies," Navarro said.