Senegal: 21 dead after boat carrying migrants capsizes
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred off the coast of Kebemer in northwest Senegal on Sunday when a pirogue carrying migrants sank. The Senegalese Ministry of the Interior confirmed that at least 21 people died in the mishap. Only one person survived. The Minister of Interior and Public Security expressed his deep "emotion and profound sadness" over this disaster in an official statement on X.
Official response
Tribute to victims, condolences extended
The minister also paid tribute to the victims and extended condolences to their families on behalf of the President and government.
"On behalf of the President of the Republic and the Government, the Minister of the Interior and Public Security pays tribute to the memory of the victims and extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families," read an official statement.
Ongoing efforts
Minister to visit site on Monday
Relevant government agencies have been deployed for search operations and to rescue any possible survivors. They are also providing assistance to the victims' families.
The statement announced that the Minister has planned to visit the site on Monday (November 9) as part of efforts to convey state compassion and solidarity with affected communities.
Further details are awaited.